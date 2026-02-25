Surat textile businessman’s son-in-law dies by suicide with family; friend booked

Sanjay Agrawal and his wife Anita found their daughter, her husband, and their two daughters lying unconscious. (Representational image)

A textile businessman’s daughter, son-in-law, and their elder daughter allegedly died by suicide in Surat, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the couple’s younger daughter’s condition was critical after the suicide attempt.

The police identified the deceased as Balmukund Khaitan, 38, his wife Priyanka, 35, and Bhavya, 9.

The family had lived in a flat in Vesu for the past two years. Priyanka’s father Sanjay Agrawal, who hailed from Patna in Bihar, runs a shop in the Millennium Textile market on Ring Road. While Balmukund was into share trading, he would also sit at his father-in-law’s shop, according to the police.

Police sources said that late on Tuesday afternoon, Sanjay received a call from Priyanka, who told him that Balmukund was lying unconscious on the floor and something had happened to him.