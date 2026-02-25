Surat textile businessman’s son-in-law dies by suicide with family; friend booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A textile businessman’s daughter, son-in-law, and their elder daughter allegedly died by suicide in Surat, the police said on Wednesday, adding that the couple’s younger daughter’s condition was critical after the suicide attempt.
The police identified the deceased as Balmukund Khaitan, 38, his wife Priyanka, 35, and Bhavya, 9.
The family had lived in a flat in Vesu for the past two years. Priyanka’s father Sanjay Agrawal, who hailed from Patna in Bihar, runs a shop in the Millennium Textile market on Ring Road. While Balmukund was into share trading, he would also sit at his father-in-law’s shop, according to the police.
Police sources said that late on Tuesday afternoon, Sanjay received a call from Priyanka, who told him that Balmukund was lying unconscious on the floor and something had happened to him.
Sanjay immediately called his wife Anita, and they reached Priyanka’s house, where they found her, Balmukund and their two daughters lying unconscious. Sanjay took all four to a hospital, where Balmukund was declared dead on Tuesday night and Priyanka and Bhavya on Wednesday morning. Their younger daughter, Prathvi, 7, is in critical condition.
The Vesu police reached the flat where the incident took place and found a three-page suicide note left by Balmukund.
The police have booked one Vaibhav Rungta, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 308(2) (extortion).
Police sources said that Balmukund and Vaibhav became friends as the latter would regularly visit the shop of Balmukund’s father-in-law.
Police Inspector J C Jadav said, “We suspect there may be some monetary dispute between Vaibhav and Balmukund… We have sent our teams to nab Vaibhav. The picture will be clear when we get Vaibhav.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram