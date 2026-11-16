Surat teen dies by suicide after mother scolds him for playing games on phone

A 16-year-old died by suicide in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday after his mother scolded him for playing games and watching reels on a mobile phone, police have said. Police said the incident took place at a housing complex in Surat’s Dindoli area. Mahesh Shambhuprasad Patel (16), a Class 9 student, was in his room. His mother, Sitaben, and two sisters were working in the kitchen.
After some time, Sitaben went to Mahesh’s room and found him dead. She shouted for help. Her brother-in-law, Manav Patel, reached their home, and the boy was rushed to a hospital. He was declared dead. Police later spoke to the family members, registered an accidental death case, and started a probe.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujitbhai Veenubhai of Dindoli police station said, “After primary investigation, we have come to know that Mahesh was busy playing games or watching reels on his mobile phone. His mother scolded him and took his phone away. She said he should study instead of playing games on his phone.”
Police said Mahesh’s family is originally from Uttar Pradesh and they have been living in Surat for 10 years. His parents separated some years back after repeated quarrels. Since then, Sitaben has been living with the children. She does some tailoring work at home, police said.
Earlier, on August 31, a 13-year-old boy died by suicide at Surat’s Rander area after his mother scolded him for playing games on his phone. Police said the teenager’s mother had served him dinner and found him playing games on his phone. When he didn’t put the phone aside despite being told to, his mother snatched the phone away and told him to eat. She then stepped out. She found her son dead when she returned.