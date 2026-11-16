Surat teen dies by suicide after mother scolds him for playing games on phone

A 16-year-old died by suicide in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday after his mother scolded him for playing games and watching reels on a mobile phone, police have said. Police said the incident took place at a housing complex in Surat’s Dindoli area. Mahesh Shambhuprasad Patel (16), a Class 9 student, was in his room. His mother, Sitaben, and two sisters were working in the kitchen.

After some time, Sitaben went to Mahesh’s room and found him dead. She shouted for help. Her brother-in-law, Manav Patel, reached their home, and the boy was rushed to a hospital. He was declared dead. Police later spoke to the family members, registered an accidental death case, and started a probe.