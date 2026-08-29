Surat BJP leader’s son, woman friend held for abetment days after his wife’s ‘suicide’

Saurabh Singh's (left) wife Nidhi Kumari (right) allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Kadodara town on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Surat Rural Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man – the son of a former vice president of the women’s wing of the Surat BJP – and his female friend on charges of abetment to suicide and alleged dowry demands, days after his wife “died by suicide”.

The accused, Saurabh Singh, is the son of Sashi Sanjay Singh Rajput, a former vice president of the BJP’s women’s wing in the district. Earlier, the brother of the deceased registered a complaint against his brother-in-law (Saurabh Singh) and his female friend.

According to the Kadodara police, Saurabh Singh’s wife Nidhi Kumari (24) allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Kadodara town on Tuesday, when the other family members were not at home. Sashi Rajput returned home later the same day and found Nidhi’s body hanging in her bedroom, following which she called her husband Sanjay Singh and son Saurabh and also informed the police.