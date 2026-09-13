After 85 fall ill in Surat, Gujarat orders inspection of all student hostels in state 

Health officials conduct checks at a student hostel in Surat after several students complained of stomach pain and vomiting.(Image for representation: Pixabay)

Following an incident of suspected food poisoning of 85 students at the hostel of PP Savani International School in Surat city, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Sunday ordered a thorough inspection at all the hostels in the state housing students — government, semi-government, grant-in-aid, or private — to check if the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed by the state health department is being complied with or not.

Issuance of instructions in this regard to the authorities concerned was made public by Pansheriya in a video statement on Sunday.

The incident at PP Savani School was reported on Saturday when around 85 out of the 2,200 students at the hostel complained of stomach pain and some of them vomiting after dinner.