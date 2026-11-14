‘From Surat street to US home’: Gujarati-American couple adopts 2 Tribal children    

A Gujarati-American couple settled in New York has adopted two tribal children from an adoption centre in Surat’s Katargam area, officials said.

The childless couple, who work in financial institutions in the United States, applied with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) expressing their wish to adopt children nearly three years ago.

After a long wait, the couple received a proposal and, after reviewing the photographs online, they picked the siblings – a 5-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister, officials said.

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The siblings and her mother ended up in the streets of Surat after her second husband allegedly abandoned them, sources said.

Two months ago, the American couple came to Surat and met both the children. The couple later decided to adopt them. They returned to Surat on Monday (November 9) to complete the legal formalities.