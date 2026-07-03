Surat SOG DCP among six officers promoted to IPS

One of the six Gujarat police officials appointed into the Indian Police Service (IPS) on Thursday is a respondent in a petition in the Gujarat High Court filed by the people displaced by the demolition of over shanties in Surat’s Nasir Nagar on May 30.

Rajdeepsinh Nakum is currently posted as the deputy commissioner of police of Special Operations Group (SOG) in Surat. Along with Nakum, three more police officers, including new Ahmedabad police chief Anupam Singh Gahlaut, have been named as respondents in the case.

Twenty-six Nasir Nagar residents who moved the court have alleged that SOG personnel were at the site when the demolitions were being carried out.