Surat SOG DCP among six officers promoted to IPS

One of the six Gujarat police officials appointed into the Indian Police Service (IPS) on Thursday is a respondent in a petition in the Gujarat High Court filed by the people displaced by the demolition of over shanties in Surat’s Nasir Nagar on May 30.
Rajdeepsinh Nakum is currently posted as the deputy commissioner of police of Special Operations Group (SOG) in Surat. Along with Nakum, three more police officers, including new Ahmedabad police chief Anupam Singh Gahlaut, have been named as respondents in the case.
Twenty-six Nasir Nagar residents who moved the court have alleged that SOG personnel were at the site when the demolitions were being carried out.
While Nakum refused to comment on the demolitions, stating that the matter was sub judice, he said he was “very happy” about his promotion.
A native of Wadhwan in Surendranagar district, Nakum’s father was a drawing teacher in a government school in Lakhtar taluka. Nakum has studied English literature at the Gujarat University and worked as a teacher at a government school for three years. Later, he was employed as a deputy section officer at the Gujarat High Court, where he served from 2006 to 2011. After first assuming the role of a police officer, he was made a probationary officer in Anand district in 2013. He then worked with the State CID Crime in Veraval. He was also posted in Dang (from 2016 to 2018) and Botad. He was appointed to his current role in 2022. He is the father of three children. The promotions of five other DCPs along with Nakum were cleared to be inducted into the IPS as per the July 2 notification signed by Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary to the Union government. Along with Nakum, DCPs Bharatkumar Rathod (posted in Ahmedabad), Praful Vania, Rajeshkumar Parmar, Kalpeshkumar Chavda and Rakesh Desai (posted in Rajkot) were also cleared for promotion to the IPS by the Centre. A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.
These officials will remain on probation for a year.
The notification says, “Under sub-section (1) of Rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulation, 1955. Six police officers of Gujarat holding Deputy Commissioner of police rank in the Gujarat Police Service have been appointed into the Indian Police Service on probation, and they have been allocated to the Gujarat cadre under sub-rule 1 of rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, as mentioned in the notification. The officials will remain on probation for one year and will also be inducted into training for the Indian Police Service…”
Nakum’s promotion came on a day when the HC pulled up Surat Municipal Corporation, the Surat police and other authorities for not following proper procedure before carrying out the demolitions that rendered over 100 families homeless.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More