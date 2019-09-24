Surat: Seven arrested for stealing Rs 19.52 lakh from cash van

Surat crime branch Sunday arrested seven members of Trichy gang of Tamil Nadu for their alleged involvement in theft of Rs 19.52 lakh from a cash van near State Bank of India in Chowk Bazaar on September 17.

The incident took place when the cash van was parked on the side of the road. In order to divert the attention of the security guard of the van, a youth allegedly threw a few notes on the road and brought it to the attention of the security guard of the van. When the guard went down to check, another youth allegedly took a bag full of cash from the van and the duo escaped in an auto rickshaw.

The seven were arrested from a train near Palval city in Haryana on Sunday. Surat police recovered cash Rs. 3.70 lakh from them and brought the seven accused to Surat on Monday.

The arrested are identified as Sunderraj Shervai, Yuvraj alias Rajendra Shervai, Lognathan, Shervai, Lingraman Mudaliyar, Nithiyanand Shervai and Murli Shervai, all resident of Tiruchhirappali in Tamil Nadu.

“We have arrested seven members of the infamous Trichy gang and recovered Rs 3.70 lakh from them. Some of the other gang members escaped with the remaining cash. We have identified them and will arrest them soon,” Assistant Commissioner of Police R R Sarvaiya said.