Surat set to host Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for 1st time

In the VGRE event, MSMEs, startups and several industries will be brought on a single platform. It is believed that this event will attract huge investment in Surat and south Gujarat.

SURAT CITY is set for an industrial fillip starting May 1, the state formation day, with the government organised two events – Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) and Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) – between May 1 and May 5 at the Auro University in Surat.

Sources said that for the first time, the VGRC will be hosted by Surat from May 1-2, while the VGRE would be organised from May 1-5.

A special reverse buyer-seller meet will be convened at the VGRC (South Gujarat), set to be organised by the state government in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The conference will focus on the state’s progress and investment opportunities in areas like infrastructure, transportation and modern technology, a statement issued on Thursday said.