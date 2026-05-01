Surat set to host Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for 1st time

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SURAT CITY is set for an industrial fillip starting May 1, the state formation day, with the government organised two events – Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) and Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) – between May 1 and May 5 at the Auro University in Surat.
Sources said that for the first time, the VGRC will be hosted by Surat from May 1-2, while the VGRE would be organised from May 1-5.
A special reverse buyer-seller meet will be convened at the VGRC (South Gujarat), set to be organised by the state government in association with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The conference will focus on the state’s progress and investment opportunities in areas like infrastructure, transportation and modern technology, a statement issued on Thursday said.
As part of this initiative, FIEO has invited over 45 foreign buyers from 15 countries, including the UK, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Rwanda, Russia, Romania, Germany, Ukraine, Kenya, Uganda, Mauritius, and Sweden, to connect with Gujarat-based MSME exporters. This RBSM (Reverse Buyer Seller Meet) will facilitate special trade meetings, thereby creating meaningful trade relations and export opportunities for regional industries spread in South Gujarat (Surat, Bharuch, Valsad, Navsari, Tapi and Dangs). At the VGRC, RBSM will showcase Surat’s industrial strength in sectors like textiles and garments, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and agro products as well as engineering. Two editions of the VGRC has been successfully held in Mehsana and Rajkot earlier, and the event in Surat (South Gujarat) will further boost the industrial ecosystem and advance MSMEs through new opportunities, including various knowledge-based seminars, B2B and B2G meetings, etc., to greater heights.
The first event of the VGRE event held in Mehsana witnessed 410 exhibitors, 80,000 visitors recorded, while the second event took place in Rajkot and witnessed the presence of 450 exhibitors, including 160 MSMEs, 60 startups and innovators, 62 artisans of handicrafts, and 70 stalls of different departments of the state government.
In the VGRE event, MSMEs, startups and several industries will be brought on a single platform. It is believed that this event will attract huge investment in Surat and south Gujarat. In this event, the textiles, Gems and Jewellery, Agro Food processing industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, tourism, etc. have been given more importance. The event will have direct discussion and cooperation between industry people, investors and policy makers, as per the press release from the State government.
According to the government press release, the VGRC first-day programme includes panel discussion India Ukraine 2.0 – The Next Big Opportunity (organised by Indo-Ukranian Chamber of Commerce and Industries), followed by the next era of Nuclear Power, Achieving self-reliance: Strategies for import substitution in the fertilizer sector, Natural Gas – Transition fuel for Growth, Gift City – International Financial Gateway of India and Transforming chemicals and Petrochemicals in Gujarat – Innovation, Sustainability and Global Competitiveness. Later in the afternoon on the first day, the other sessions include Startup Seminar— From Traditional Businesses to Scalable Startups, followed by Import Substitution as a pathway to Atmanirbhar Bharat, Japan Country seminar, holistic farmgate solutions for Value Addition in Agriculture and Horticulture, Opportunities in Tribal areas and Wedding tourism in Gujarat.
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