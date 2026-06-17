Surat school student stabbed by another; victim stable: Police

A 13-year-old student of a Surat Municipal Corporation-run Marathi medium school was allegedly stabbed and injured by another teenaged student – also a minor – from the Gujarati medium section of the same school on Tuesday after school hours, police said. The victim is undergoing treatment at New Civil hospital and his condition is stable, police said.
After the incident, the injured student’s mother registered a complaint against the child in conflict with law at the local police station. The latter student is likely to face charges under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,(voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon), police sources said.
Police sources said that after school hours on Tuesday afternoon, the boy left for home along with other students. “On the way, the other student (child in conflict with law) approached and allegedly stabbed him in the left leg and fled,” police said.
Some of the other students who were present informed his family members. His parents soon reached the spot and took the boy to hospital.
The principal of the Marathi medium school told The Indian Express later on Wednesday, “The incident took place when the students were returning home. After the Ahmedabad student stabbing incident last year, we have been told to check the school bags of the students, which we regularly do. I even randomly check the students’ school bags. The victim student is sincere and a rank-holder in his class. Till date, no complaint against him has come to us.”
In August last year, a Class 10 student died of stab wounds following a similar incident in a school in Ahmedabad.
The inspector at the police station concerned in Surat said on Tuesday, “The condition of the victim student is stable. We have started a probe. Our teams will speak to him to determine the cause of the incident. Our team will also take the statement of the accused student…”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More