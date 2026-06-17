Surat school student stabbed by another; victim stable: Police

A 13-year-old student of a Surat Municipal Corporation-run Marathi medium school was allegedly stabbed and injured by another teenaged student – also a minor – from the Gujarati medium section of the same school on Tuesday after school hours, police said. The victim is undergoing treatment at New Civil hospital and his condition is stable, police said.

After the incident, the injured student’s mother registered a complaint against the child in conflict with law at the local police station. The latter student is likely to face charges under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita,(voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon), police sources said.