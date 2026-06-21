Surat SBI branch heist: 2 more arrested from hideout on Karnataka-TN border

They identified the accused Vikaskumar alias Chandan Kushwaha (27), a resident of Surat city area who hails from Bihar and Sanjit Rajbhar (25), who is from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

THE SURAT Police have arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the armed robbery of Rs 50 lakh from State Bank of India’s (SBI) Varachha branch in Surat in April. The arrests were made from an area on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, police said.

They identified the accused Vikaskumar alias Chandan Kushwaha (27), a resident of Surat city area who hails from Bihar and Sanjit Rajbhar (25), who is from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Alok Kumar said, “After the arrest of the gang leader Kundan Bhagat, we worked on the inputs and through human and technical surveillance, we found two other accused are hiding at a location on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Our teams reached there and after a couple of days of surveillance nabbed the two accused on Friday. Police also recovered Rs. 2.70 lakh in cash from their possession.”