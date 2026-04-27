Armed robbers loot Rs 52 lakh from SBI branch in Surat after holding staff, customers hostage at gunpoint

In a daylight heist, a gang of armed robbers targeted a branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday afternoon, looting Rs 50 lakh in cash after threatening the staff and customers at gunpoint and escaping on sports bikes, police said.

The robbery took place at the SBI branch in the Varachha area of Surat city.

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said the gang of five reportedly disabled the alarm system of the bank and snatched mobile phones from both employees and customers to prevent them from alerting the authorities.

Kumar said the CCTV footage has revealed the presence of five accused, but more persons might be involved.