At 2.17 lakh already, Surat may break vehicle registration record

Surat’s vehicle count rose nearly 20 per cent before the recent Diwali, even as officials hoped the year would end with all-time high registrations.

As per Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, the city saw 2.17 lakh new vehicle registrations till October, second only to Ahmedabad (3.52 lakh). The growth is the highest in Surat in the last four years.

In October alone, as many as 33,187 vehicles were registered in Surat, almost 14 per cent more than the figure in the corresponding period last year.

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Meanwhile, the city, which is a hub for diamond and textile industries, saw tremendous growth in electric vehicles, too. If 2025 saw just over 12,000 electric vehicles being registered, this year, till October, people bought 20,294 new EVs. In Ahmedabad, over 23,000 new EVs were registered.