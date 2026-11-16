At 2.17 lakh already, Surat may break vehicle registration record

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground co... Read More
Surat’s vehicle count rose nearly 20 per cent before the recent Diwali, even as officials hoped the year would end with all-time high registrations.
As per Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, the city saw 2.17 lakh new vehicle registrations till October, second only to Ahmedabad (3.52 lakh). The growth is the highest in Surat in the last four years.
In October alone, as many as 33,187 vehicles were registered in Surat, almost 14 per cent more than the figure in the corresponding period last year.
Meanwhile, the city, which is a hub for diamond and textile industries, saw tremendous growth in electric vehicles, too. If 2025 saw just over 12,000 electric vehicles being registered, this year, till October, people bought 20,294 new EVs. In Ahmedabad, over 23,000 new EVs were registered.
To promote EV usage, authorities collect lower road tax from users and have provided 50 charging points in Surat.
“With more charging stations coming up and due to subsidies, EV registration has increased. While ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles attract 6 per cent tax, the rate for EVs is 1 per cent,” said Surat RTO Ankit Shah.
In Surat, as many as 2,17,987 vehicles were registered between January and October this year, against 1,79,871 in 2025, 1,72,133 in 2024 and 1,61,036 in 2023.
“Surat has just one RTO office against two in Ahmedabad. Still, we saw a record number of vehicle registrations. By the time the year ends, we expect they will be at an all-time high. There was a (year-on-year) rise of 5.32 per cent in 2023, followed by 6.32 per cent in 2024, and 8.26 per cent in 2025,” he added.
Shah added that more people were applying for Driving License. “Over the last couple of months, we’ve been seeing about 450 daily applications for two-wheelers and 170 applications for cars and other four-wheelers.”
“Currently, a testing track is operational at our Pal office; another track is being readied in Masma.”
Meanwhile, EV registrations in Vadodara stood at 11,026. Out of the total of 1.18 lakh new vehicles in Rajkot, 7,894 are EVs.
Overall, Gujarat has 52.23 lakh cars, as per the Centre’s records.