Surat: Rs 2 cr fake currency seized, four arrested

Surat police have arrested four persons, all residents of Mumbai, and recovered 1,000 bundles of fake Rs 2,000 currency notes, amounting to a total face value of Rs 2 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, the Puna police intercepted a private luxury bus at Neol check post in Surat city late Friday night, and checked seven bags being carried by four youths carrying under suspicion. The police found the fake currency notes in the bags. The first two notes in a bundle were original, while the remaining were fake, police said. The four accused, identified as Juber Qureshi (31), Chandrabhan Maurya (29), Imran shaikh (27), Salim Mohammed Shaikh (31), were arrested.

Police also seized cash of genuine notes of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 denominations, in total worth Rs 38,000.

Police sub-inspector of Puna police station V J Chavda said, “All four accused had come down to Surat to deliver the notes to a person. During interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they got money from a person in Mumbai who told them to deliver it to another person in Surat. We are trying to identify those two persons.

All the four are at present looks like couriers. They were travelling in luxury bus from Mumbai to Surat.”