Surat orders restaurants to install kitchen CCTVs, show live feeds to customers

In response to repeated complaints and viral videos exposing unhygienic conditions, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has ordered all city eateries and restaurants to install CCTV cameras inside their kitchen areas. The regulations require them to display live kitchen footage on screens visible to customers in dining areas.
In recent weeks, several viral videos uploaded by customers revealed outdated vegetables, unhygienic preparation practices, and poor kitchen sanitation across various local outlets.
The civic action was triggered after a customer at Barbeque Nation in Parle Point filmed stale and rotten ingredients in the kitchen. The viral video showed chefs using blackened, rotten potatoes and foul-smelling mushrooms. After the incident, SMC food safety officials conducted a surprise raid at the outlet, collected samples of butter chicken and mixed vegetarian starters for laboratory testing, and issued a notice for non-compliance along with a Rs 10,000 fine.
On Wednesday, the SMC food safety department launched a citywide drive, inspecting 84 restaurants and food outlets. Teams evaluated water quality, sanitation, staff hygiene, and the condition of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.
The drive resulted in inspection notices for 54 establishments, and authorities sent 38 food samples for laboratory analysis. Authorities seized and disposed of 193.5 kg of stale and unhygienic food and recovered Rs 1.77 lakh in fines in a single day. In a separate raid at the Vaishali vada pav centre in Varachha, officials discovered stones in potatoes used for food preparation and imposed a Rs 5,000 fine.
Under the new directives, live CCTV coverage must give diners direct visibility into food preparation standards. SMC Medical Officer Dr Pradeep Umrigar said, “We have directed all restaurant owners and food outlets to comply with the notification by installing kitchen CCTVs and maintaining strict hygiene. Failure to comply will invite strict legal action.”
Dr Umrigar also urged citizens to report unhygienic conditions by submitting photos or videos to the helpline at 6359930020 for immediate action.
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Hotel association welcomes directives
Arun Shetty, president of the Southern Gujarat Hotel and Restaurant Association, welcomed the health department’s decision. “We are very much concerned about the quality of food and hygienic conditions given to the customers. We don’t want to compromise with the health and safety of customers.”
However, Shetty noted that the SMC should consult industry representatives going forward, as many small restaurant owners may struggle with the financial burden of installing video equipment. He added that the association will share the notification with its members and offered to help with awareness campaigns.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More