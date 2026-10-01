Surat orders restaurants to install kitchen CCTVs, show live feeds to customers

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has directed all restaurants and eateries in the city to install CCTV cameras in their kitchens and display live footage to customer (Image generated using AI).

In response to repeated complaints and viral videos exposing unhygienic conditions, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has ordered all city eateries and restaurants to install CCTV cameras inside their kitchen areas. The regulations require them to display live kitchen footage on screens visible to customers in dining areas.

In recent weeks, several viral videos uploaded by customers revealed outdated vegetables, unhygienic preparation practices, and poor kitchen sanitation across various local outlets.

The civic action was triggered after a customer at Barbeque Nation in Parle Point filmed stale and rotten ingredients in the kitchen. The viral video showed chefs using blackened, rotten potatoes and foul-smelling mushrooms. After the incident, SMC food safety officials conducted a surprise raid at the outlet, collected samples of butter chicken and mixed vegetarian starters for laboratory testing, and issued a notice for non-compliance along with a Rs 10,000 fine.