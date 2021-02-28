Surat records quake of 3.1 magnitude

scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 27, 2021
The epicentre lay just 70 kilometres from another site where a tremor of 1.9 magnitude was recorded near Ambakhadi in Bharuch district on February 25.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 28, 2021 3:10:00 am
A minor earthquake, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, hit Surat district in south Gujarat on Saturday morning. There were no reports of damage to property, official sources said. According to Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research, the tremor hit the region at 4.35 am and its epicentre lay in a farm near Siyalaj, about 29 kilometres north-northeast from Surat.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres, experts said. The epicentre lay just 70 kilometres from another site where a tremor of 1.9 magnitude was recorded near Ambakhadi in Bharuch district on February 25.

