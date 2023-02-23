Surat records highest number of students appearing for board exams

Over 1.62 lakh students from Surat are registered for the upcoming Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exams of classes 10 and 12, the highest for any district. The board exams for classes 10 and 12 will commence from March 14.

Surat District Collector Ayush Oak has called a meeting with the education department officials to take note of the action plan and preparations of upcoming state board exams in the city and district.

Talking to The Indian Express, Surat District Education Officer (DEO) Deepak Darjee said, “A toll-free number (1800-233-5500) has been issued for parents or students who face any problems to contact from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. We have come to know through our board, that this year also Surat has the highest number of students appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, so far.”

DEO Darjee said that among the 1.62 lakh students from Surat district, 90,165 students are registered in Class 10, while 55,422 are in Class 12 General stream and 16,728 students in Class 12 Science stream. Surat city and district have been divided into 12 zones out of which board exams will be conducted in 544 buildings and 5,301 blocks.

Darjee further said that, the exams will be covered under CCTV surveillance and all the cameras in the buildings and blocks had been checked and found operational. Special care has been taken to prevent paper leak issues.

As per the data received from the state education department, the total number of students registered from Surat in Class 10 board exams is 90,165, followed by 61,475 students from Ahmedabad city, 47,369 students from Ahmedabad rural, 47,858 students from Vadodara district and 47,606 students from Rajkot.

In Class 12 Science board exams, a total of 16,728 students are registered from Surat, followed by 9,435 students from Ahmedabad city, 6,263 students from Ahmedabad Rural, 7,504 students from Vadodara and 7,583 students from Rajkot.

In Class 12 general stream, 55,422 students are registered from Surat, while 38,391 students are from Ahmedabad city, 28,289 students from Ahmedabad rural, 23,034 students from Vadodara, and 29744 students from Rajkot.

In the 2022 GSHSEB board exams, Surat district topped in the state with the highest pass percentage in Class 10 exams. Out of 77,730 students who appeared in the exams, 60,304 students cleared exams successfully. Similarly in Class 12 Science stream, a total of 12,145 students appeared out of which 7,753 cleared exams.