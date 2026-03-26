Surat realtor’s suicide: Gujarat HC rejects plea seeking quashing of FIR against woman accused of abetment

The HC judgment states, “This statement makes it very clear that (Bhadoriya) was pressing the deceased for continuing the relationship for which the deceased appeared to be reluctant."

THE GUJARAT High Court (HC) has rejected a petition seeking quashing of FIR against Poonam Bhadoriya – accused in a case of abetment of the alleged suicide of Surat-based builder Tushar Ghelani, who shot himself four days before the wedding of his daughter.

Stating that it prima-facie appears that Bhadoriya was “constantly harassing” Ghelani with an “evil design” to usurp his property and money, the HC rejected the plea filed by Bhadoriya seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her at Umra police station in Surat.

The single judge bench of Justice M R Mengdey of the Gujarat HC considered the submissions of the prosecution and the material facts placed before the court from the primary investigation, while holding that “it would be difficult for the court at this stage to come to the conclusion that the offence alleged in the FIR is not made out against (Bhadoriya)”.