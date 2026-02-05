Surat realtor Tushar Ghelani dies days after suicide attempt amid preparations for daughter’s wedding

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Noted Surat realtor Tushar Ghelani died of a heart attack on Thursday, four days after he allegedly attempted suicide, the police said. His eyes were donated after he was declared brain-dead on Wednesday.
On February 1, Ghelani, 58, his wife Pallavi, daughter Tanvi, and other family members were at his Citylight Road home preparing the guest list for Tanvi’s wedding, which was slated for February 5.
Owing to some unknown reason, an argument took place between him and others, as a result of which he went inside his bedroom and attempted suicide, the police said.
“There were some arguments over differences of opinion about the guest list and expenses for the wedding,” Umra police Inspector J A Rathwa said.
Ghelani’s wife, daughter, and others later found him lying on the bed with a revolver lying nearby. He was taken to Mahavir Hospital at Athwagate, where doctors carried out surgery on him and declared that he was in critical condition. The next day, the doctors told his family members that his condition was worsening.
On Wednesday evening, a doctors’ team, headed by Dr Hitesh Chitroda and Dr Ankit Gajjar, announced that Ghelani was brain-dead.
The Umra police had recorded the statements of Pallavi and Ghelani’s father Harjibhai on the suicide attempt.
Counsellors of Donatelife, an NGO working on organ donation, reached the hospital after learning about Ghelani’s brain death on Wednesday, talked to Pallavi, Tanvi, Harjibhai, and others, and took their consent for the donation of his liver, eyes, and hand. They also obtained permission from the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) for the organ donations.
Officials of the NGO were present in the hospital to accept Ghelani’s organs at 9 am on Thursday.
Donatelife president Nilesh Mandlewala said, “Our teams reached the hospital on Thursday morning to collect the organs of brain-dead Tushar Ghelani. At 10 am, Tusharbhai suffered a severe heart attack, and he died in a hospital bed. We could not get the hand and liver. Only his eyes were taken and sent to Lokdrashti Eye Bank at Surat.”
Family sources said that Ghelani, who ran Ghelani Builders (Ghelani Group) in Surat, entered the real estate business in 1990. A former chairman of Credai in Surat, he was a native of the Saurashtra region.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
ECI sends letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary, citing non-compliance with orders for SIR of electoral rolls. Instances include FIRs against officials, suspension of two officials, and appointment of officers in violation of instructions. Compliance report due by February 9, same day as Supreme Court hearing.