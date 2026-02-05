Surat realtor Tushar Ghelani dies days after suicide attempt amid preparations for daughter’s wedding

The police said Tushar Ghelani attempted to kill himself following some disagreements about the guest list and expenses for the wedding.

Noted Surat realtor Tushar Ghelani died of a heart attack on Thursday, four days after he allegedly attempted suicide, the police said. His eyes were donated after he was declared brain-dead on Wednesday.

On February 1, Ghelani, 58, his wife Pallavi, daughter Tanvi, and other family members were at his Citylight Road home preparing the guest list for Tanvi’s wedding, which was slated for February 5.

Owing to some unknown reason, an argument took place between him and others, as a result of which he went inside his bedroom and attempted suicide, the police said.

“There were some arguments over differences of opinion about the guest list and expenses for the wedding,” Umra police Inspector J A Rathwa said.