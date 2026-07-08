Surat saw 20 inches of rain since Monday: Civic body chief

Apart from Surat city, suburbs of Kamrej (16 inches) and Palsana (18 inches) talukas in Surat district also received heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life. (Express photo)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), with the help of rescue teams, on Wednesday shifted and evacuated around 7,600 people to safer areas mainly from the low lying areas of Udhna, Limbayat and Varachha, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan said the city saw 20 inches of rain since Monday even as the water level in the creeks crossed the danger mark. Schools, colleges and anganwadis remained closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Apart from Surat city, suburbs of Kamrej (16 inches) and Palsana (18 inches) talukas in Surat district also received heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life. Udhna, Varachha, Limbayat, Ved Road, Sagrampura areas also reported power outages on Tuesday night.