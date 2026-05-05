Surat puts up good show, again: Over 2,500 students in A-1 category
Surat district has been leading in securing the highest A1 grade in the state. In science stream, 459 students in the A-1 grade (247 students in 2025); 2,083 students were in A1 grade in general stream (1,667 students in A1 in 2025).
A student, Dharti Prajapati, daughter of Jayenti Prajapati, secured A1 grade by scoring 96.86 per cent in the 12th general stream, followed by Kush Kadiya, son of Dinesh Kadiya, who scored 95.86 per cent in the general stream.
AS THE Gujarat Higher Secondary Board results were declared on Monday, students in Surat district once again topped in the state in terms of the highest number of students securing A-1 category in both science (459 students) as well as general stream (2,083 students).
In Surat, 47,091 students appeared in the 12th board general stream this year (41,884 students in 2025). In the science stream, 15,589 students appeared (14,137 in 2025). This year, the overall pass percentage of 12th general stream is 93.46 per cent (93.97 per cent), while in science stream the pass percentage is 87.26 per cent (86.50 per cent in 2025).
Surat district has been leading in securing the highest A1 grade in the state. In science stream, 459 students in the A-1 grade (247 students in 2025); 2,083 students were in A1 grade in general stream (1,667 students in A1 in 2025).
Similarly, students of Suman Schools run by the Surat Municipal Corporation once again performed well. This year, a total of 15,576 students appeared in 12th general stream, of whom 1,552 passed. Similarly in 2025, a total of 1,469 students appeared, 1,449 passed. This year in 12th science, 61 students appeared and all passed against last year 54 appeared and 47 passed and 7 failed.
This year, the overall pass percentage of 12th general stream students is 98.48 per cent (98.64 per cent in 2025), and this year, the 12th science stream result is 100 per cent (87.04 per cent in 2025). A total of 102 students secured their position in A-1 grade in both general and science streams against 69 students in 2025.
Suman High Schools were started in Surat city by the Surat Municipal Corporation for children from economically weaker areas. At present, a total of 29 Suman High Schools of different mediums are functioning in Surat city. Education is given in all Suman High Schools in a modern manner with the help of the latest technology by highly qualified teachers. Classes 11 and 12 were started in Suman High Schools since 2021. Within just four years, Suman High Schools have been ahead in the HSC Board results.
Sources said that this year, the state will get two more such schools. Three students from Suman school scored 96 per cent or above, and all three are children of diamond polishers.
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A student, Dharti Prajapati, daughter of Jayenti Prajapati, secured A1 grade by scoring 96.86 per cent in the 12th general stream, followed by Kush Kadiya, son of Dinesh Kadiya, who scored 95.86 per cent in the general stream. Both students were studying in SUMAN school no. 3 in the Katargam area. Similarly, Hitarthi Vala, a student of Suman School no. 9 in Kapodara area, scored 96 per cent.
Dharti Prajapati said, “Nothing is impossible…Everything can be achieved with the help of positive attitude, consistency and hard work. We stay in a rented house, and in the past few years, my father’s monthly salary dipped, so I decided to work hard and set a target to give a better life to my parents in their old age, and for that there is no better option than education.”
Kush Kadiya said, “We stay in a single room including the kitchen and I have one more sibling. I get all my problems solved by asking more questions to my school teachers. I want to become a Chartered Accountant, so that I can earn more and give a better life to my parents. I made important points in all subjects, and I referred to them during my revision period. I made such important points more concise, to save more time during revisions.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More