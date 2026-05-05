Surat puts up good show, again: Over 2,500 students in A-1 category

A student, Dharti Prajapati, daughter of Jayenti Prajapati, secured A1 grade by scoring 96.86 per cent in the 12th general stream, followed by Kush Kadiya, son of Dinesh Kadiya, who scored 95.86 per cent in the general stream.

AS THE Gujarat Higher Secondary Board results were declared on Monday, students in Surat district once again topped in the state in terms of the highest number of students securing A-1 category in both science (459 students) as well as general stream (2,083 students).

In Surat, 47,091 students appeared in the 12th board general stream this year (41,884 students in 2025). In the science stream, 15,589 students appeared (14,137 in 2025). This year, the overall pass percentage of 12th general stream is 93.46 per cent (93.97 per cent), while in science stream the pass percentage is 87.26 per cent (86.50 per cent in 2025).

Surat district has been leading in securing the highest A1 grade in the state. In science stream, 459 students in the A-1 grade (247 students in 2025); 2,083 students were in A1 grade in general stream (1,667 students in A1 in 2025).