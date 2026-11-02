Her father broke her phone over games habit, she killed him with a cooker lid

An argument between a Surat man and his daughter over her habit of playing games on her phone ended in tragedy when she allegedly hit him on the head with a pressure cooker’s lid before stabbing him to death.

Kajal, 22, was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly murdering her father, Ramesh Chauhan (55), after he broke her phone during an argument over her habit of playing games on her phone. According to his wife Manju, the argument began when Chauhan asked Kajal to stop playing games and help with household chores.

According to the police complaint, the family lives in Surat’s Kosad area. On Sunday, when Chauhan returned home from work, Manju complained that Kajal was busy playing games on her phone and was not helping with chores. Chauhan then asked Kajal to keep her phone aside and help with the chores. When Kajal did not comply, Chauhan snatched the phone and slammed it to the ground, breaking it.