Her father broke her phone over games habit, she killed him with a cooker lid

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- brutal murder
- Surat
An argument between a Surat man and his daughter over her habit of playing games on her phone ended in tragedy when she allegedly hit him on the head with a pressure cooker’s lid before stabbing him to death.
Kajal, 22, was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly murdering her father, Ramesh Chauhan (55), after he broke her phone during an argument over her habit of playing games on her phone. According to his wife Manju, the argument began when Chauhan asked Kajal to stop playing games and help with household chores.
According to the police complaint, the family lives in Surat’s Kosad area. On Sunday, when Chauhan returned home from work, Manju complained that Kajal was busy playing games on her phone and was not helping with chores. Chauhan then asked Kajal to keep her phone aside and help with the chores. When Kajal did not comply, Chauhan snatched the phone and slammed it to the ground, breaking it.
Police said this angered Kajal, and she allegedly took the pressure cooker’s lid from the kitchen top and hit Chauhan hard on the head. She then stabbed him with a knife.
Hearing his screams, Manju ran to the kitchen and found him on the floor, blood coming out of his head and stomach. Chauhan was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. After Manju filed a complaint, police registered a case and arrested Kajal.
Police Inspector J B Vanar said, “We arrested the accused, Kajal, late on Sunday night. A quarrel broke out between the father and the daughter over a petty issue of her playing games on the phone, and it led to the murder. Kajal’s father died a few years ago in Saurashtra, and her mother moved to Surat and married Ramesh Chauhan.”
In another incident, also in Surat, three teenagers stabbed two minors to death after a disagreement over uploading photos in a WhatsApp group. The victims, Mohammed Faizan Shaikh (17) and Ajmal Shaikh (17), were residents of Surat’s Nanpura area.
According to police, teenagers in Nanpura formed a social media group named ‘Salman Khan’ a few months back and had been uploading several videos and chatting in the group. On Sunday evening, a teenager uploaded several videos of horse racing. Some teenagers in the group were annoyed with the post, leading to an argument.
The accused teenager and two of his friends then reached the neighbourhood where Faizan and Ajmal stayed and confronted them. An argument followed during which the accused took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Faizan and Ajmal. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.
A case of murder was filed after the fathers of Faizan and Ajmal filed a complaint. Police have taken the three accused teenagers into custody. Assistant Commissioner of Police V R Malhotra said, “We have caught three teenagers, including the main accused, who stabbed the two minors. The accused and the dead are of the same age, 17 years,” the officer said, adding that Ajmal’s father has been in Surat jail for the past two years in a narcotics case.