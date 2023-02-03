Surat: Powerloom worker from UP beaten to death over land dispute

A powerloom worker from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a textile factory worker over an old land dispute in Surat Friday afternoon.

According to police, 30-year-old Rohit Rajput, a resident of the Ganesh Nagar area in Surat, was found dead on the premises of a textile powerloom unit of Hariom industries in Pandesara by another employee Friday afternoon. There were deep wounds on the back of head of the body of the deceased.

The police said the murder took place late Thursday night but nothing suspicious was found in the CCTV footage from the factory premises. The police have registered an offence of murder against unknown persons and begun a probe.

Upon questioning the victim’s friends, the cops learnt that the deceased had a quarrel with another textile worker working in a neighbouring factory over a land dispute in UP.

“The deceased used to harass the accused and threaten him. The accused might have been fed up with the threats and harassment, following which, on Thursday night, he came to the factory where Rajput works… he inflicted repeated blows on Rajput’s head using some weapon before escaping. We are looking for the accused,” Pandesara Police Inspector N K Kamaliya said.