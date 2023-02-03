scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Surat: Powerloom worker from UP beaten to death over land dispute

The police said the murder took place late Thursday night but nothing suspicious was found in the CCTV footage from the factory premises.

A powerloom worker from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death by a textile factory worker over an old land dispute in Surat Friday afternoon.

According to police, 30-year-old Rohit Rajput, a resident of the Ganesh Nagar area in Surat, was found dead on the premises of a textile powerloom unit of Hariom industries in Pandesara by another employee Friday afternoon. There were deep wounds on the back of head of the body of the deceased.

Upon questioning the victim’s friends, the cops learnt that the deceased had a quarrel with another textile worker working in a neighbouring factory over a land dispute in UP.

UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
“The deceased used to harass the accused and threaten him. The accused might have been fed up with the threats and harassment, following which, on Thursday night, he came to the factory where Rajput works… he inflicted repeated blows on Rajput’s head using some weapon before escaping. We are looking for the accused,” Pandesara Police Inspector N K Kamaliya said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:52 IST
