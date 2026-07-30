Surat Flood-hit powerloom unit owners seek property tax waiver for 2 years

A group of powerloom unit owners in Surat on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Mayor Mayaben Mavani and Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan demanding that property tax bills for 2026-27 and 2027-28 be waived off. They claimed that the industry has twice faced major losses this month, as creek water and rainwater entered their units and damaged machinery, under-processed fabrics and other raw material.
The memorandum was submitted by the Uma Industrial Society in the Dunbhal area.
Uma industrial society (Powerloom weaving society) president Mahendrabhai Patel and local traders have alleged in the memorandum that for the past four to five years, industries in the Dumbhal area have been facing frequent, severe floods, due to which the unit owners face financial losses.
In the memorandum, they said that in the severe floods that occurred on July 7 and July 8, 2026, almost all the plots of the society were waterlogged. “…the expensive machinery, raw and finished goods, electrical equipment, important office documents and furniture kept in the factories were completely damaged,” it said.
The memorandum adds, “Due to the floods on July 7 and 8, each plot holder has suffered a direct financial loss of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, or more. The unit owners were just starting their units when a second spell of rain and creek floods were witnessed on July 22 and 23, and the units were again submerged. This has added fuel to the fire incurred by the unit owners. Over 2 to 2.5 feet of water. For the past 25 days, a majority of the units in the area have been closed. The unit owners who are reeling under heavy debt are facing critical situations. It is an extra burden to pay property tax.”
Another powerloom unit owner, Bhavik Patel, said, “A powerloom unit owner does business with less margin, managing the labour expenses and high electricity bills, apart from other expenses. Our industrial estate has witnessed creek floods twice this month, and it has become almost impossible for us to overcome such heavy loss. We have requested a waiver of the property tax bills for the next two years. We wish that our demands are met and we would get some relief. There are many units who do not have insurance and they have to bear such a great loss.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More