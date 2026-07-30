Surat Flood-hit powerloom unit owners seek property tax waiver for 2 years

A group of powerloom unit owners in Surat on Thursday handed over a memorandum to Mayor Mayaben Mavani and Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan demanding that property tax bills for 2026-27 and 2027-28 be waived off. They claimed that the industry has twice faced major losses this month, as creek water and rainwater entered their units and damaged machinery, under-processed fabrics and other raw material.

The memorandum was submitted by the Uma Industrial Society in the Dunbhal area.

Uma industrial society (Powerloom weaving society) president Mahendrabhai Patel and local traders have alleged in the memorandum that for the past four to five years, industries in the Dumbhal area have been facing frequent, severe floods, due to which the unit owners face financial losses.