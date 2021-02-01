Surat policemen donate a day’s salary to kin of 15 killed in Jan 20 accident

The dumper trucker collided with a tractor and climbed on the pavement where the migrant worker families were sleeping on Kim-Mandvi road in Surat district, killing 15 construction labourers. (Express Photo by: Hanif Malek)

Over 1,200 policemen from Surat will donate their one-day salary to the children and survivors of 15 members of migrant worker families who died after a dumper truck ran over them on January 20.

Surat district Superintendent of Police (SP) Usha Rada on Monday announced that all the policemen working in Surat rural police will donate one day’s salary to the children of deceased labourers and survivors as part of a fund-raising campaign for them.

The SP said, “There are two children who are below 18 years and we will deposit a certain amount as fixed deposit till they attain 18 years of age. A six-month-old girl lost her parents in the accident and she has one elder sister. I have personally decided to adopt her and take care of all her expenses, including education and health. I have also planned to take upon all her marriage expenses.”

An appeal was also made to the industry people to donate funds for the children and survivors of the deceased labourers. She added, “We have collected Rs 5 lakh from one-day salary of all 1,200 policemen serving in Surat rural police… We have also got Rs 5 lakh from Mandvi and Mangrol industries, and Rs 8 lakh from industries in Kadodara. We have raised a total of Rs 20 lakh, which would be distributed among the children and other survivors.”

The dumper trucker collided with a tractor and climbed on the pavement where the migrant worker families were sleeping on Kim-Mandvi road in Surat district, killing 15 construction labourers, mostly from Rajasthan and few from Madhya Pradesh. Six others, including the driver and cleaner of the vehicle were admitted to the SMIMER hospital with injuries. The driver was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.