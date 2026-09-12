Surat police suspect foul play in textile building fire, man ‘with face covered’ in question

THE SURAT police on Friday registered an offence against an unidentified person in connection with his alleged role in a fire at Shyam Sangini Textile Market after CCTV footage showed a “man with his face covered” on the sixth floor of the massive market for nearly four minutes after midnight.

At least 16 shops were gutted, causing an estimated loss of Rs 24 crore of finished textile goods ready to be delivered for Diwali.

According to the FIR lodged at Saroli police station on the basis of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajitbhai Thakore’s complaint, “A man with a handkerchief wrapped around his face entered the market at 12:20 am on Thursday, with a bag hanging on his shoulder. The man reached the sixth floor of the market by the elevator and took out a bottle containing some liquid. He sprinkled the liquid on the packed parcels kept in the passageway for delivery and lit a fire with a matchstick. The suspect was seen coming out from the market at 12:24 am on Thursday and then went missing. The textile shops gutted by the fire are from 601 to 609 and 610 to 617.”