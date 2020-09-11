Surat police forms SIT to probe ‘suicide’ of Patidar leader

Surat district superintendent of police Usha Rada said, “As of now, no one has been arrested. Efforts are on to trace them.” (File/Representational)

Surat Rural Police on Friday formed a Special Investigation Team to probe into the alleged suicide of co-operative sector Patidar leader Durlabhbhai Patel.

The 74-year-old leader, a resident of Suryapur society at Rander area in Surat, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a lake at Jalaram stone quarry owned by him at Khanjroli village in Mandvi taluka of Surat district on Tuesday.

Police said that Patel had allegedly gave a note to his firm manager Sandeep Gamit and told him to hand it over to his son Dharmesh Patel. In the note, Durlabhbhai reportedly held five persons, including Surat city Rander police inspector Laxmansinh Bodana, responsible for his death.

Dharmesh lodged a complaint in this connection against the five persons mentioned in the note and five others identified as Rander police station constables Kiransinh Parmar and Ajay Bopala, police constable with Khatodara police station Surat city Vijay Shinde, journalist with a vernacular daily Mukesh Kulkarni, and Hetal Desai.

Surat district superintendent of police Usha Rada said, “As of now, no one has been arrested. Efforts are on to trace them.”

