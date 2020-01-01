Surat: Sub-inspector, aide held for ‘taking bribe’

Both the accused were brought to ACB office and arrested on Tuesday night. (Representational Image) Both the accused were brought to ACB office and arrested on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Surat on Tuesday evening arrested a police sub-inspector and an aide for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 90,000.

As per the case details, the complainant, a zari manufacturer in Salabatpura area in Surat, used to purchase raw material on credit from a supplier. Another zari manufacturer contacted him and requested him to introduce him to supplier to get raw material on credit. The complainant took him to the raw material supplier and introduced him. The supplier gave raw materials on credit to the complainant’s friend.

After few days, when supplier contacted complainant’s friend and found his mobile switched off and his manufacturing unit was locked. The supplier contacted the complainant and told him about the same. The supplier registered an offence of cheating against the complainant’s friend, with Salabatpura police station.

Salabatpura police sub-inspector BC Gadhvi called up the complainant, took his statement and launched a hunt for the complainant’s friend.

Couple of days ago, Gadhvi called up the complainant and asked him to come to the police station as they could not locate the accused zari manufacturer and allegedly threatened to include his name in the accused list in the cheating complaint. The PSI allegedly demanded Rs 90,000 “to sort out the issue”.

The zari manufacturer contacted the ACB office and lodged complaint against Gadhvi on Monday. Acting on the trap laid by ACB officials, the zari manufacturer went to Salabatpura police station and told he had brought the money. The accused PSI told him to hand over the amount to his friend, Rutvik Patel, standing outside the police station. The zari manufacturer handed over the amount to Rutvik Patel and left the spot. The ACB officials who were keeping a watch caught Rutvik Patel red-handed and confronted Gadhvi.

Both the accused were brought to ACB office and arrested on Tuesday night. ACB inspector NP Gohil said, “We have arrested both the accused and started a probe. Rutvik Patel accepted the bribe on behalf of police sub-inspector BC Gadhvi.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App