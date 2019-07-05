Surat: Police open fire as clash breaks out with people protesting against mob lynching

Tension gripped Surat as police opened fire and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse people protesting against the lynching of Tabrez Ansari Friday. The clashes between the protestors and police broke out in Nanpura area of the city.

People from a minority community led by Versatile Minority Forum president advocate Babu Pathan and his associates had taken out a rally to condemn the mob lynching Ansari reportedly without police permission.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air to disperse the mob to control the situation as the organisers of the rally were arrested.

The group had sought permission to take out the rally from Badekhan Chakla to Nanpura near Dotiwala bakery at Makkai pul circle, which was not granted.

On Friday afternoon, a large number of minority community people gathered at Badekhan Chakla in Surat, where local youth were seen carrying banners and photos of Tabrez while raising slogans calling for stopping mob lynchings and strict punishment for accused. As they reached Nanpura Makkai pul circle police were present to stop them due to lack of permission.

As the protestors got angry, the police tried to explain the situation, however, as it got worse, they lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge and finally opened fire. Police detained some of the protestors including Congress councillor Aslam Cyclewala and took them to Umra police station.