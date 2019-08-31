Surat Police initiative: Children’s book on ‘good touch, bad touch’ released

A book in Gujarati about “good touch” and “bad touch” was released by Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma Friday.

Titled “Balako Sathe Jatiya Duvyavhar”, the book is written by pediatricians Dr Ketan Bharadva and Dr Latika Shah. The book will be distributed among all the municipal schools of Surat city.

The book comes with detailed explanations of how to identify persons with ill-intention and ways to prevent oneself from falling victims to such predators.

“The police department wanted us to come up with a book on child abuse. We have been working to create awareness among people about child abuse. We have put all our experience in this book, and it is written in simple Gujarati language,” Bharadva said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vidhi Choudhary said, “We have printed 1,000 copies of the book.”