Surat police gets custody of Kobad Ghandy

Surat police on Monday took the custody of Maoist leader Kobad Ghandy from Jharkhand police at Kathor court in Surat, where he was wanted in a case of unlawful assembly registered with Kamrej police in March 2010.

After completing the court procedures, Surat police submitted the production warrant to Hazaribagh Central jail in Jharkhand and took custody of Ghandy, brought him to Surat and produced him before Kathor court. Surat police took the custody of Ghandy from court and arrested him.

Surat Deputy Superintendent of police (dsp), CM Jadeja, said, “We have arrested Kobad Ghandy in an unlawful assembly case registered with Kathor court. We have completed the court procedures and took his custody from Jharkhand police.”

“In this case, a total of 24 persons were arrested and he is the 25th accused,” the DSP added.

Members of banned outfit, Communist Party of India – Marxist Leninist, Janshakti Surat chief Niranjan Mohapatra, Avinash Kulkarni of Dang, and Ramu Puwar of Maharashtra Gujarat Organising Committee), were arrested in the case under IPC sections 120 (B), 121A, 124 A and 153(A,B). Police have so far arrested 24 accused in the case, while Naxal Kobad Ghandy, alias Salim, alias Rajan, alias Kishor, was absconding.