Surat police ‘crack’ rape case of 5-year-old, arrest minor brother

A 15-year-old boy was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly raping his five-year-old sister in Surat.

Police sources said, the minor girl had on Sunday morning told her mother that her stomach is aching and blood is coming out of her private parts. Her parents then took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors, after primary examination, said that she had been raped.

The hospital staffers then informed the Dindoli police. Following this, police reached the hospital and found that the girl was hardly able to speak. Police spoke to the girl’s mother, who tried to hide the incident and told police that a neighbour had raped her daughter. Later, police lodged a rape case against an unknown person.

As per the complaint lodged, the victim’s mother alleged that on the night of September 29, the neighbour had come to their house, took her daughter, raped her and then dropped her home.

As soon as the FIR was lodged, police began probing the matter. As part of the investigation, police rounded up over 10 youths from the area and questioned them. Police, however, did not get any lead in the case.

Sources said that police then went to the victim’s house and carried out a search operation. During the search, police found a blood-stained undergarment. Police then asked the 15-year-old boy to wear it. As he put on the undergarment, police found that it perfectly fit him. He was then brought to the police station and during questioning, the boy broke down and confessed to committing the crime, police sources said.

Police said on the night of September 29, the girl went outside her house to relieve herself. Her brother followed her to the washroom. The boy then allegedly raped her and threatened her to keep quiet, police said. The girl came back and told her mother that her brother had raped her. The mother then slapped the boy, and told the girl to remain silent about the matter.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We have caught the accused today. Our teams are questioning him. The victim’s mother tried to hide the incident of rape.”

Sharma said that when local police teams visited the victim’s house, they found out that there was no possibility of any outsider entering the house. “Our suspicion then fell on someone inside the house. Police officials had kept a watch on the brother of victim, and finally during a search in the house, they found the blood-stained undergarment of the boy. We have also recovered a cloth with which the accused had wiped out the blood from the victim’s private parts. We are probing the matter further.”

Police have booked the boy under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He would be sent to a juvenile home on Thursday.

