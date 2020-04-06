Surat Police arrests 25 chicken sellers after crowds throng shops

The shop owners have been booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and for violating orders on unlawful assembly. (Representational Image) The shop owners have been booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and for violating orders on unlawful assembly. (Representational Image)

The Surat Police has arrested 25 chicken sellers from Zampa Bazaar late on Sunday after large crowds thronged their shops amid the coronavirus lockdown. The shop owners have been booked under sections of the Epidemic Disease Act and for violating orders on unlawful assembly.

After Surat district administration authorities shut down shops run by the Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committees (APMC), people flocked Zampa Bazaar to stock up on chicken.

However, Mahidharpura police station officials reached the spot after being tipped off about the large gathering.

Mahidharpura Police inspector Pradip Arya said, “The lanes to these shops are narrow and even there are people seated on the roadside selling vegetables. So it seemed crowded and even due to shut down of Sardar Patel APMC market people more in numbers had come to purchase chickens.”

The 25 sellers were granted bail after assuring police they wouldn’t sell meat till the lockdown period ends.

Meanwhile, a person living in the market area had tested positive for coronavirus. Health department officials said he got infected through the local transmission. The entire area has been sealed and nearly 6,000 people have been put under home quarantine after surveying 1,500 houses.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd