Surat police carry out flag march in ‘sensitive’ areas

Following incidence of violence in Ahmedabad, the Surat police on Friday carried out a flag march in communally sensitive areas of the city, accompanied by RAF (Rapid Action Force) and SRP (State Reserve Police) battalions.

Violence broke out in parts of the state with several police officials on the receiving end of stone pelting incidents in old city areas. In light of the Ahmedabad incident, Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmabhatt, on Friday, instructed all Deputy Commissioner of Police officials to conduct a flag march to keep an eye on the activity.

The areas covered in the flag march b police are Athwalines, Zampabazaar, Salabatpura, Limbayat, Udhna, Chowk Bazaar and Adajan. A foot march under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sajjan Parmar, along with SRP and RAF, was also taken out in Raj Marg of Surat.

DCP Sajjan Parmar said, “At the foot march on Raj Marg, which consists of business establishments and residential areas, we found that locals were involved in doing their activities. People were not afraid of seeing police. This shows that people wanted to do business and nothing more. Even during our foot patrolling, we did not find public gatherings in any of the areas.”

Owner of a mobile shop, Salman Memon said, “My shop is on the main road at Bhagatalao, We saw police staff doing foot patrolling, but we were busy in handling customers at my shop. We don’t want the peaceful atmosphere of the city to get damaged as we will lose our daily business and face financial losses. Here in Surat, there is a good bond between both the communities.”

