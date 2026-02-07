Thirteen arrested for ‘assaulting, parading’ Dalit family

Police say assault took place after a member of the Dalit family eloped with a woman from another community.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 08:29 PM IST
According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27.According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested 13 members of a family for allegedly assaulting a Scheduled Caste woman and her two adult children in a Surat village. The woman and her two adult children were beaten up and tied to a tree after her elder son, who is married, eloped for the second time with a woman from another community who is from the same village.

According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27. After village elders threatened legal action against the man’s family, the couple returned on January 27 and began staying at their respective homes.

On February 2, the pair eloped again, following which the woman’s family members allegedly assaulted the victims.
The woman’s family members also paraded the three and later tied them to a tree. One of the three had to be hospitalised for treatment of his injuries.

On Friday, a complaint was registered against 13 identified members of the woman’s family under Sections 115(2) (Act causing hurt to a person), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(2) (abduction), 189(2) (assembly of five or more people likely to cause disturbance to the public peace), 190 (offence committed by members of unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and different sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

C G Vadodariya, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ṣurat Rural, said, “We have arrested all 13 accused mentioned in the police complaint and are identifying the others… Such types of inhuman acts will not be tolerated, and we will take strict action against them. We have also deployed police personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incident.”

Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
IND vs USA
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement