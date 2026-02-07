Thirteen arrested for ‘assaulting, parading’ Dalit family

According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27. (File Photo)

The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested 13 members of a family for allegedly assaulting a Scheduled Caste woman and her two adult children in a Surat village. The woman and her two adult children were beaten up and tied to a tree after her elder son, who is married, eloped for the second time with a woman from another community who is from the same village.

According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27. After village elders threatened legal action against the man’s family, the couple returned on January 27 and began staying at their respective homes.