Thirteen arrested for ‘assaulting, parading’ Dalit family

The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested 13 members of a family for allegedly assaulting a Scheduled Caste woman and her two adult children in a Surat village. The woman and her two adult children were beaten up and tied to a tree after her elder son, who is married, eloped for the second time with a woman from another community who is from the same village.
According to the police, the victim’s elder son, 27, was in a relationship with a 22-year-old unmarried woman, and the couple first eloped on December 27. After village elders threatened legal action against the man’s family, the couple returned on January 27 and began staying at their respective homes.
On February 2, the pair eloped again, following which the woman’s family members allegedly assaulted the victims.
The woman’s family members also paraded the three and later tied them to a tree. One of the three had to be hospitalised for treatment of his injuries.
On Friday, a complaint was registered against 13 identified members of the woman’s family under Sections 115(2) (Act causing hurt to a person), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(2) (abduction), 189(2) (assembly of five or more people likely to cause disturbance to the public peace), 190 (offence committed by members of unlawful assembly), and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and different sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
C G Vadodariya, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ṣurat Rural, said, “We have arrested all 13 accused mentioned in the police complaint and are identifying the others… Such types of inhuman acts will not be tolerated, and we will take strict action against them. We have also deployed police personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incident.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More