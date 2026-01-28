Surat plastic factory fire toll rises to 4, owners face ‘culpable homicide’ charges for zero fire safety

Teams from the Surat Fire Department reached the scene soon after being alerted and battled flames billowing from the factory windows. (Source: Express Photo)

The death toll in the January 19 fire at the plastic factory in Surat’s Udhna reached four, with two more labourers succumbing to burn injuries on Tuesday night, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Charan Sahu and Mohammed Usman. On January 23, two labourers, Amir Mohammed Ansari, 32, and Niraj Bharti, 22, breathed their last during treatment at New Civil Hospital in Surat. The fifth labourer, Lalit Vishwakarma, continues to be in critical condition, the police said.

The police said that they would register an offence under culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Mohammed Memon and Rafik Memon, the owners of the plastic granules manufacturing unit, on Wednesday.