Surat plant’s steel powers Indian Navy’s latest anti-sub ship

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Diamond City has made another contribution to the strengthening of the Indian Navy’s arsenal. INS Malvan, the Navy’s latest indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft (ASW-SWC), has been built using specialised steel supplied by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) from its Hazira facility in Surat, the company said.
A statement from the company said, “AM/NS India is supplying 100% of the specialised steel required for the fleet of eight ASW-SWCs being built for the Indian Navy. The company has also supplied specialised steel for several key naval platforms, including INS Visakhapatnam and INS Surat.”
INS Malvan became the second Mahe Class ASW Shallow Watercraft to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 22, 2026, in a ceremony at Karwar, Karnataka. The first ship of the class, INS Mahe, was previously commissioned on November 24, 2025, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.
Notably, the third Mahe Class vessel, INS Mangrol, which was launched along with its sister vessels on November 30, 2023, but is yet to be commissioned into the Indian Navy, also has a Gujarat connection. It is the namesake of the port town in Junagadh district.
These three warships, with more than 80% indigenous content, are part of the 16 anti-submarine warfare vessels that will be built to replace the Abhay Class Corvettes.
The Mahe Class eight-vessel contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on April 30, 2019. The other eight vessels – the Arnala Class – are being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).
According to the Indian Navy, the Mahe Class ASW SWC ships are 78 metres long and their displacement is approximately 900 tons, with a maximum speed of 25 knots.
Ranjan Dhar, Director & Vice President – Sales & Marketing, AM/NS India, said, “The commissioning of INS Malvan is a proud milestone for AM/NS India’s Hazira operations, where the specialised steel for the vessel was produced. This achievement reflects the advanced manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise and quality standards developed at Hazira.”
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