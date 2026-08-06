Surat plant’s steel powers Indian Navy’s latest anti-sub ship

INS Malvan became the second Mahe Class ASW Shallow Watercraft to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 22, 2026, in a ceremony at Karwar, Karnataka. (Express Photo)

Diamond City has made another contribution to the strengthening of the Indian Navy’s arsenal. INS Malvan, the Navy’s latest indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft (ASW-SWC), has been built using specialised steel supplied by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) from its Hazira facility in Surat, the company said.

A statement from the company said, “AM/NS India is supplying 100% of the specialised steel required for the fleet of eight ASW-SWCs being built for the Indian Navy. The company has also supplied specialised steel for several key naval platforms, including INS Visakhapatnam and INS Surat.”

INS Malvan became the second Mahe Class ASW Shallow Watercraft to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 22, 2026, in a ceremony at Karwar, Karnataka. The first ship of the class, INS Mahe, was previously commissioned on November 24, 2025, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.