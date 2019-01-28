Two Surat pilgrims die in Jammu bus accident

Two women died and 23 persons were injured on Sunday when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Gujarat overturned along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir. The condition of some of the injured, admitted to a Jammu government hospital in Jammu, is said to be serious.

The pilgrims, all from Surat, were returning from the shrine in Reasi district and heading for Golden Temple in Amritsar when their vehicle hit the divider near Dayala check, police said. Some of the injured persons said that the driver lost control of the bus while trying to save a youth who was crossing the highway.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani instructed Chief Secretary J N Singh and Relief Commissioner M R Kothari to ensure expeditious and proper relief for the group of 25 pilgrims who met with the accident.

“We are ensuring proper treatment. The Gujarat government will also bear the cost of bringing the pilgrims back to Gujarat,” Kothari told The Indian Express.

The two deceased have been identified as Rameela Behan and Meena, both residents of Surat.