Surat student suicide: 2 resident doctors accused of ragging appear before police

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Two of the four second-year Microbiology postgraduate students of Government Medical College (GMC), Surat, accused of ragging their juniors appeared before police on Friday, following notices issued to them in connection with alleged suicide of first-year student Dr Harsh Pandya on August 9.
The Surat police recorded their statements and allowed them to go home. Police said that the remaining two accused senior medical students are likely to present before the investigators on Saturday.
On August 9, Dr Pandya, 29, was found dead in his hostel room by colleagues who came looking for him after he did not turn up for duty.
The four senior resident doctors of GMC were booked on charges of wrongful confinement and causing mental harassment in an FIR registered at Khatodara police station based on a complaint filed by medical college dean Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt, citing the findings of the anti-ragging committee.
The accused students — Nirali Vasave, Anuj Maheshwari, Dishita Gevariya and Hinaben Bhut — were suspended from the institute for six months on Monday after the institute’s anti-ragging committee found them involved in harassing 10 first-year students, including Pandya.
The four resident doctors were booked under BNS Sections 127 (2) (wrongfully confining any person), 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of public peace) and 54 (person who helped or encouraged a crime is also present when it happens).
Police had issued notices to all four accused students asking them to remain present at Khatodara police station for questioning.
Acting on the notice, two medical students, Dr Anuj Maheshwari (29), a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr Dishita Ghevariya (29), a native of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar, appeared before police on Friday, along with their lawyers.
Talking to The Indian Express, Surat Assistant Commissioner of Police (H Division) Z R Desai said, “Their statements were recorded. We have not arrested them, as the maximum punishment under the sections is below 3 years. We have asked them to remain present whenever the police call. We are hopeful that the remaining two senior doctors will also remain present on Saturday.”
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