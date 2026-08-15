Surat student suicide: 2 resident doctors accused of ragging appear before police

Two of four senior resident doctors accused of ragging at Surat’s Government Medical College appeared before police after the suicide of PG student Dr Harsh Pandya. (Photo: Facebook@Government Medical College, Surat)

Two of the four second-year Microbiology postgraduate students of Government Medical College (GMC), Surat, accused of ragging their juniors appeared before police on Friday, following notices issued to them in connection with alleged suicide of first-year student Dr Harsh Pandya on August 9.

The Surat police recorded their statements and allowed them to go home. Police said that the remaining two accused senior medical students are likely to present before the investigators on Saturday.

On August 9, Dr Pandya, 29, was found dead in his hostel room by colleagues who came looking for him after he did not turn up for duty.

The four senior resident doctors of GMC were booked on charges of wrongful confinement and causing mental harassment in an FIR registered at Khatodara police station based on a complaint filed by medical college dean Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt, citing the findings of the anti-ragging committee.