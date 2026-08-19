5-year-old dies after ‘paneer meal’ in Surat

Police personnel inspect a restaurant's kitchen as one child dies and three others hospitalised in suspected food poisoning, in Surat on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Video Grab)

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl died of suspected food poisoning and her parents and two siblings were admitted at a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15.

Ashok Kalsariya, who works in a diamond unit and stays in Ranujadham society in Varachha area with his family, bought food – including a paneer dish – from the nearby Hotel Sheetal, along with other curries that had cashewnuts. On the way back, he also got pouches of buttermilk and the family had dinner with the rest of the food made at home.

In the early hours on August 16, Kalsariya and his five-year-old daughter Arya complained of stomachache and vomiting. They reached a clinic nearby in the Ishwarnagar society, even as the wife and two other daughters also had similar complaints and soon joined the father and daughter at the clinic. The family was discharged by Sunday afternoon.