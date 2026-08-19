5-year-old dies after ‘paneer meal’ in Surat

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A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl died of suspected food poisoning and her parents and two siblings were admitted at a private hospital after eating dinner bought from a hotel on August 15.
Ashok Kalsariya, who works in a diamond unit and stays in Ranujadham society in Varachha area with his family, bought food – including a paneer dish – from the nearby Hotel Sheetal, along with other curries that had cashewnuts. On the way back, he also got pouches of buttermilk and the family had dinner with the rest of the food made at home.
In the early hours on August 16, Kalsariya and his five-year-old daughter Arya complained of stomachache and vomiting. They reached a clinic nearby in the Ishwarnagar society, even as the wife and two other daughters also had similar complaints and soon joined the father and daughter at the clinic. The family was discharged by Sunday afternoon.
Varachha police inspector A R Wala said, “On Sunday late afternoon, Arya’s health condition worsened and they were taken to a private hospital in Varachha by Babubhai Kalsariya (Ashok’s elder brother). Later in the afternoon, his wife and two daughters vomited again and they were also admitted in the same hospital. On Monday afternoon, Arya (5) was declared dead by doctors while her parents and two siblings are still undergoing treatment in the same hospital.”
He added, “The cause of death is not yet known but it is suspected to be food poisoning. The doctors at SMIMER Hospital have sent viscera and other necessary samples for further testing. At present, it is premature to come to any conclusion in this incident.”
State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Praful Pansheriya told The Indian Express, “We will wait for the postmortem report and if signs of poisoning show, we will take legal action”. He added that he had spoken over a video call to the rest of the family members and their condition was “stable”.
Ranujadham Society falls in Pansheriya’s constituency of Kamrej. He directed Surat district health officer Dr Anil Patel and Surat Municipal health officer Dr Pradeep Umrigar to conduct a probe and ensure the family gets proper medical treatment.
The Surat Municipal Corporation Health Department officials on Tuesday took samples of cooked and uncooked food at Hotel Sheetal, sending them for laboratory tests, after which the hotel was sealed, said Pansheriya. “From tomorrow we will start an intensive drive to check eateries for compromised hygiene and take action”, Pansheriya said.
Babubhai Kalsariya, elder brother of Ashokbhai, said, “My brother was working in a diamond factory as a diamond polisher. There is no financial burden on the family, they were happy. The condition of Ashokbhai, his wife and two daughters are stable as on Tuesday.”
Edited by Rajkrishnan Menon
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