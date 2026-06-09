Feeding horse leaves man’s thumb ‘in splits’ in Surat

A man underwent a successful thumb replantation surgery after a horse chewed and severed it while being fed, in rural Surat, his relatives said on Tuesday. While he was still under observation at a private hospital, the 40-year-old was said to have regained some mobility in his injured finger, they added.

Salim Sidat (40), who hails from Nani Naroli in Mangrol taluka of Surat district but lives in London, has been visiting his native village with his family since a week. Around 10 months ago, he bought the horse in question for Rs 11 lakh from a seller in Rajasthan and kept it with three other horses at his stable built on his agricultural land in the village, according to his cousin Zubair Umalla.