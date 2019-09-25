Surat: NHAI officials booked for death of man due to potholes on NH-48

Officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were booked after the death of a man on Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway-48, in an accident caused by potholes on the road Sunday.

Residents of two villages along the highway in Surat on Monday held a protest and blocked traffic on the road following the death of the two-wheeler rider, prompting NHAI authorities to repair the stretch of road on Tuesday.

According to police, 37-year-old Santosh Singh Rajput, a resident of Chalthan village in Palsana taluka of Surat district, who was a security guard at a textile unit at Palsana in Karan village, was returning home after work on his two-wheeler on Sunday when he lost control over the vehicle, riding over some potholes. Rajput, a native of Madhya Pradesh, fell off the bike and came under the wheels of a loaded truck. He died on the spot.

The incident sparked outrage among people of Karan and neighbouring village who gathered on the Ahmedabad Mumbai NH-48 and blocked traffic for around two hours. Police officers from Surat reached Karan and tried to pacify them. The agitated villagers told the police that NHAI authorities took no action despite their requests to them to repair the potholes as the stretch had become accident-prone.

NHAI officials also reached the spot and assured the protesters that the potholes would be repaired soon, after which the villagers called off protests.

The body of Rajput was sent for postmortem and was handed over to his relatives on Monday. Vikas Rajput, a friend of the deceased, lodged a complaint with Palsana police station against the truck driver, NHAI officials, and the contractor who holds the contract for road repairing work on the National Highway, on Monday. The case was registered under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and Motor Vehicles Act sections 177 and 184.

On Tuesday, police arrested the truck driver, Balu Singada, a resident of Miyapur village in Mahuva taluka of Surat district and initiated a probe against NHAI. Officials of NHAI reached the spot at Karan village along with the contractors and repaired the potholes on Tuesday. Villagers were also present during the work.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jigar Desai, a resident of Karan village in Palsana taluka, said, “We have complained to the NHAI officials several times about potholes on NH-48 at Karan village. There have been traffic jams in the area and there have been several accidents at the spot. After the recent incident, we protested and blocked the highway, prompting the NHAI to repair the potholes.”

Palsana police sub-inspector AH Chhaiya said, “Santosh Rajput lost control over the vehicle due to potholes and fell down, and his head came under the moving truck.The loaded truck was on its way from Chikhli to Surat. We have registered a case against the NHAI officials and contractors whose negligence led to the incident. The villagers were regularly complaining to the NHAI authorities but no action was taken. We have also arrested the accused truck driver. We will carry out a detailed probe and take action.”