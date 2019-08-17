Surat: New defence quota for PG admissions gets seven students seats at VNSGU

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), Surat, has for the first time enrolled seven students under a defence quota for post-graduate courses, a newly-created supernumerary quota for the children of defence personnel and ex-servicemen. Till now, the university had a defence quota only for undergraduate courses.

Sources at the university said that under the quota, admission will be given to students on the basis of merit. Here’s how the supernumerary quota – that is a quota made in addition to existing reservation for SC/ST, OBC and EWS categories – would work. For instance, if an application is received under the defence quota for the MSc in chemistry course, which has a total of 75 seats, then one seat is added, 75 +1, making the total number of students admitted for the course to 76.

The new quota was introduced by VNSGU authorities after a girl student of Bharuch (her identity has been withheld) who was denied MCom admission last year, wrote to the university requesting a seat, saying she was the daughter of an ex-army man, and suggested that the university create a quota for students such as herself. Sources at VNSGU said that they had no guidelines for such a category at the time. Subsequently, university authorities worked out a proposal and put it before the university syndicate and academic council and took permission from the state government to create a new defence quota for admissions.

Students applying under the quota must submit the pension book details of their parents as proof. Any child of defence personnel or ex-servicemen from any part of the country can get admission under the supernumerary quota with VNSGU. Vice-Chancellor of VNSGU Dr Shivendra Gupta said, “Our admission committee for post-graduation will check the documents of those children of army men who have applied for PG courses. We are happy that through this attempt our sentiments (sic) for the ex-army men and defence personnel has been fulfilled.”

The university authorities recently notified the supernumerary defence quota on its website and on its online admission forms. At present, admissions to the post-graduate courses of MCom, MSc and MA are underway at the university. The university received seven applications for admission under the supernumerary quota for MCom and MSc, and the students were granted seats. The seven students are from Surat, Saurashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the university had been giving admissions to children of ex-servicemen and defence personnel only in undergraduate courses till now. This year, three students got admission under the defence quota for UG courses in various colleges, while last year the figure was 10 students.