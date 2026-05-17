Days after health minister’s visit, medical superintendent of Surat hospital transferred over ‘unhygienic conditions’

A week after Health Minister Praful Pansheriya visited the New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat for a surprise inspection and took serious note of “unhygienic conditions” in the wards and other premises, NCH Medical Superintendent Dr Dharitri Parmar was transferred on Saturday.

Dr Parul Vadgama, head of the Department of Chest and Tuberculosis at NCH, was appointed as acting medical superintendent.

The state government’s health and family welfare department issued an order stating that Dr Parmar has been transferred as Dean of Government Medical College, Vadodara. Dr R G Aiyer, who was in charge as Dean, has been relieved of these duties.

This comes days after Health Minister Pansheriya’s May 9 visit to the NCH in Surat, during which he reviewed the facilities available for patients.

While interacting with the doctors, professors, nursing staff, patients and their relatives, Pansheriya observed unhygienic conditions in the wards (a lawn area with broken tiles). He also took note of patients’ concerns about basic facilities across wards.

The minister emphasised that it is mandatory for all staff to be compassionate, sensitive, clean and precise towards patients coming to hospitals. To safeguard patients’ interests, there would be no compromise in these matters and stricter legal and administrative measures would be taken soon, official sources said on Saturday.

Pansheriya also told the medical staff that he would conduct more “surprise rounds” (random inspections) at hospitals in Surat and other areas across the state to ensure that citizens receive the best health services and that priority is given to patient care.

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Pansheriya told The Indian Express on Saturday, “During my visit to NCH, I found unhygienic conditions in the wards and even the air-conditioners in the post-mortem and morgue room were not working. The floor tiles in some of the buildings were broken, so I told the medical superintendent that it was her duty to look into hospital management and ensure that patients and their family members did not face any inconvenience. A majority of patients are poor and they avail of facilities from government-run hospitals. As a minister, it is not my duty to check all this… It is the responsibility of the medical superintendent. I have come across complaints that the doctors and nursing staff were late-comers and patients had to suffer, so I have clearly instructed the NCH authorities that such negligence in their duties will not be tolerated. Everybody should report on time and and remain on duty during their work hours.”

He added, “I want results and no excuses. After my surprise visit to NCH, Surat, the changes and impact are evident across the state in government hospitals. Repairing work and cleanliness is done in the government hospital across the state. We are there to serve the people, and we will not compromise in giving the best services to the poor patients.”

Acting medical superintendent at NCH, Surat, Dr Parul Vadgama said, “We have to make changes such as renovation of the post-mortem room and provide better emergency services, better patient transport in the internal seven buildings of the hospital. We will also ensure that the hospital premises remain clean and tidy. My team will work to make NCH a better place. We will also ensure that the doctors and nurses remain present in their premises during duty hours, and no latecomers will be tolerated.”