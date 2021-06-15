Gujarat third wave preparation: Surat NCH seeks manpower, more ventilators for children

With dip in the new cases and rise in the number of discharged patients, the NCH authorities has also resumed out-patient department (OPD) for non-Covid patients. (File)

The authorities of New Civil Hospital (NCH) in Surat has sought around 1,000 additional manpower, more ventilators for children and an oxygen plant on its premises in preparation for a possible third wave of Covid-19.

In a letter to the state health department on Monday, the NCH authorities requested more manpower in all categories and medical equipment, along with an oxygen generation plant.

NCH medical superintendent Dr Raghini Verma said, “We are making preparations for a possible third wave and have put forth our demands… At present, we have 25 ventilators for children and have sought 40 more. Around 400 ventilators were used during the first and second wave but those cannot be used for children.”

As of Monday, 116 patients were undergoing treatment for Covid the hospital with a capacity of 2,700 beds in its three buildings. With dip in the new cases and rise in the number of discharged patients, the NCH authorities has also resumed out-patient department (OPD) for non-Covid patients. Planned surgeries for non-Covid patients also resumed from Monday.

Pointing out that very few children were infected in the first and second wave of the pandemic, Dr Verma said, “We don’t want to take chances during the third wave and hence sought more ventilators for children… From Monday, we started the planned surgeries of patients that were pending since March 2020. We get a large number of patients from the neighbouring districts as well.”