84-year-old woman found murdered at Surat home

An elderly woman was found murdered at her apartment in Surat’s Nanpura, police said on Tuesday. Except for her mobile phone, no cash or jewellery was reported to be missing from the house, they added.

Amena Abedali Panwala (84) lived alone, her sister Durraiya Siraj Motiwala (70), who also lives in Nanpura, said in her complaint to the Athwalines police station.

In her complaint, Durraiya said her sister visited her every morning and returned to her house in the evening to sleep.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

After Amena did not visit her on Monday, and her phone went unanswered, Durraiya and a relative, Mustufa Motiwala, went to Amena’s house to find it locked from outside. On Monday evening, the two opened the door with a duplicate key and found Amena dead.