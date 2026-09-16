84-year-old woman found murdered at Surat home

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An elderly woman was found murdered at her apartment in Surat’s Nanpura, police said on Tuesday. Except for her mobile phone, no cash or jewellery was reported to be missing from the house, they added.
Amena Abedali Panwala (84) lived alone, her sister Durraiya Siraj Motiwala (70), who also lives in Nanpura, said in her complaint to the Athwalines police station.
In her complaint, Durraiya said her sister visited her every morning and returned to her house in the evening to sleep.
After Amena did not visit her on Monday, and her phone went unanswered, Durraiya and a relative, Mustufa Motiwala, went to Amena’s house to find it locked from outside. On Monday evening, the two opened the door with a duplicate key and found Amena dead.
The police said Amena was attacked on her head with a blunt object and choked to death. Her body was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem on Tuesday.
Athwalines police inspector P H Bhati said, “We don’t know the motive behind the murder. Amena was wearing a gold chain around her neck when she was found. Cash and jewellery at her home were not missing either. But her mobile phone is. We suspect some personal vengeance may be the reason behind her murder.”
He added, “Amena Motiwala had been living alone. Her husband died around 40 years ago. Her son, who was unmarried, died in 2017. Her younger sister Durraiya stays nearby. She and her children were looking after her.”
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