Surat Municipal Corporation razes ‘illegal structure’ linked to BJP leader, issues notice to complainant too

The officials also said that they had received a complaint that the complainant “illegally encroached” on the shed structure and issued him a notice. (ANI/File)

THE SURAT Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials on Tuesday razed an “illegal” shed structure – “being used as an accommodation” – linked to a person who also owns an apartment at a residential society after receiving a complaint from another person.

However, in a twist, the civic officials soon returned the materials seized from the structure to the owner – a BJP leader. The officials also said that they had received a complaint that the complainant “illegally encroached” on the shed structure and issued him a notice.

Sources said the incident took place in the Katargam zone of the SMC and one Kiran Sumra, a resident of Palav Park society at Singhanpore, alleged that the owner of a flat at Krupa Residency made an “extension of the shed structure outside his house”, which became “an obstacle and caused problems to the local residents”.