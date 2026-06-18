Surat Municipal Corporation razes ‘illegal structure’ linked to BJP leader, issues notice to complainant too

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THE SURAT Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials on Tuesday razed an “illegal” shed structure – “being used as an accommodation” – linked to a person who also owns an apartment at a residential society after receiving a complaint from another person.
However, in a twist, the civic officials soon returned the materials seized from the structure to the owner – a BJP leader. The officials also said that they had received a complaint that the complainant “illegally encroached” on the shed structure and issued him a notice.
Sources said the incident took place in the Katargam zone of the SMC and one Kiran Sumra, a resident of Palav Park society at Singhanpore, alleged that the owner of a flat at Krupa Residency made an “extension of the shed structure outside his house”, which became “an obstacle and caused problems to the local residents”.
Acting on the complaint, a team of Katargam zone officials reached the spot, demolished the structure, seized some materials and left. After some time, the same officials returned to the spot and unloaded the materials seized by them.
Sources said that the flat is owned by BJP National General Secretary – Kishan Morcha, Babubhai Jebaliya, who has rented it out. Executive engineer, Katargam zone, Kamlesh Vasava said, “We got a complaint (from Kiran Sumra) and acted on it. The victim party has deposited the demolition charges of Rs 5,000, so our team returned the materials of the structure.”
He added, “We also received a complaint against Kiran Sumra, who also had made an encroachment outside his flat, so we have given him a notice to get it demolished. We are waiting for his reply before taking further action.”
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