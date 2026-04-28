Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Congress opens account after 5 years, AAP faces setback

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Check full list of winners ward wise in Gujarat Surat local body polls. Get latest updates, party-wise results and ward-wise winner details.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiApr 28, 2026 03:10 PM IST
AAP's Manoj Sorathia (left) and Congress' Arshad Jariwala (right).AAP's Manoj Sorathia (left) and Congress' Arshad Jariwala (right).
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Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Gujarat local body polls is underway. The Indian National Congress made a comeback in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) after over a decade with Arshad Jariwala winning from ward no. 12 on Tuesday as counting of votes for the Gujarat local body poles is underway.

The party was completely wiped out from SMC in the last elections in 2021 not winning a single of the 120 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the other hand is facing a major setback with the state general secretary Manoj Sorathia defeated from ward no. 4.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is divided into 30 wards, totaling 120 seats.

Which are the 30 wards in Surat?

The 30 wards in Surat are: Jahagirpura- Variyav-Chhaprabhatha-kosad, Amroli- Mota Varachha- Kathor, Varaccha-Sarthana – Simada- Laskana, Kapodra, Fulpada-Aswanikumar, Katargam, Katargam-Ved, Dabholi-Siganpor, Rander -Jahagirabad-Palanpur, Adajan-Pal-Ichhapor, Adajan-Gorat, Nanavat-Saiyadpura-KuberNagar-Mahidharpura, Wadifaliya-Navapura-Begampura-Salabatpura, Umarwada-Matawadi, Karanj – Magob, Puna (West), Puna (East), Limbayat-Parvat – Kumbhariya, Anjana-Dumbhal, Khatodara-Majura-Sagrampura, Sonifaliya-Nanpura-Athwa -Piplod, Bhatar-Vesu-Dumas, Bamroli – Udhana (North), Udhana (South), Limbayat- Udhana Yard, Godadra- Dindoli (North), Dindoli (South), Pandesara-Bhestan, Althan-Bamroli-Vadod, and Kansad-Sachin – Unn- Abhava.

Ward Wise Full List of Winners

Ward No Candidate Name Party
Ward no. 4 – BJP
Ward no. 12 – Arshad Jariwala Congress

(This list will be updated)

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