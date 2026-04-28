Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Congress opens account after 5 years, AAP faces setback

Surat Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Gujarat local body polls is underway. The Indian National Congress made a comeback in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) after over a decade with Arshad Jariwala winning from ward no. 12 on Tuesday as counting of votes for the Gujarat local body poles is underway.

The party was completely wiped out from SMC in the last elections in 2021 not winning a single of the 120 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the other hand is facing a major setback with the state general secretary Manoj Sorathia defeated from ward no. 4.