Surat civic chief transferred over 2 months after controversial demolitions

The development comes as the Gujarat High Court is hearing a petition filed by people affected by the demolitions. (PTI File Photo)

Gujarat Municipal Commissioner M Nagarajan has been transferred out of Surat, more than two months after controversial demolitions in the city’s Nasirnagar area left several people homeless.

The Gujarat government issued the transfer orders late Tuesday, posting Nagarajan to the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan department. The development comes as the Gujarat High Court is hearing a petition filed by people affected by the demolitions.

The court had questioned why Nagarajan continued to hold office while an inquiry into the demolitions was underway, observing that the inquiry would be “nothing but a farce” if senior officers continued to hold their posts. The court has sought a response from the state government on the matter.