Bihar migrant worker ‘ends life’ in Surat

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Kaif, a native of Siwan, Bihar, who had been working as an electrician at a multinational company in Hazira for the past month. (Pic: Special arrangement/ Enhanced by AI)

A 24-YEAR-OLD man allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Mohammed Kaif (24), who hailed from Siwan in Bihar and was working as an electrician in a multinational company at Hazira for the past month.

Kaif’s father has been in Jordan for the past four years, while his mother and siblings stay in Siwan, Bihar. The reason behind his taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The Ichhapore police were informed about an accidental death on Saturday afternoon. A police team reached a house in a chawl at Mora village and found the body.