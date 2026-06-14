Bihar migrant worker ‘ends life’ in Surat

Police identified the deceased as Mohammed Kaif (24), who hailed from Siwan in Bihar and was working as an electrician in a multinational company at Hazira for the past month.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 07:09 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Kaif, a native of Siwan, Bihar, who had been working as an electrician at a multinational company in Hazira for the past month. (Pic: Special arrangement/ Enhanced by AI)The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Kaif, a native of Siwan, Bihar, who had been working as an electrician at a multinational company in Hazira for the past month. (Pic: Special arrangement/ Enhanced by AI)
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A 24-YEAR-OLD man allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Mohammed Kaif (24), who hailed from Siwan in Bihar and was working as an electrician in a multinational company at Hazira for the past month.

Kaif’s father has been in Jordan for the past four years, while his mother and siblings stay in Siwan, Bihar. The reason behind his taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The Ichhapore police were informed about an accidental death on Saturday afternoon. A police team reached a house in a chawl at Mora village and found the body.

Police took statements from Kaif’s roommates and informed his family members. Police sources said two of Kaif’s roommates returned to their room and found it locked from inside. After getting no response to repeated knocks, one of them, Azmatulla Khan, looked inside through a window and spotted Kaif lying on the floor. They broke open the main door and found him unconscious. Azmatulla called an ambulance. Kaif was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead after primary examination.

Ichhapore police inspector Shital Shah said, “On June 12,  Kaif returned home from work and was not feeling well, so he had informed his contractor that he would not be coming to work the next day.”

She added, “No one else was present in the house at the time on Saturday and there are no signs of forceful entry.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamal Saiyed
Kamal Saiyed

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

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