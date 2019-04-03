Surat: Missing PA of senior Congress leader found at railway station

After he went missing from Mumbai on March 30, the personal assistant of senior Maharashtra Congress leader Manikrao Gavit was found in Ucchal taluka of Tapi district in Gujarat on Tuesday. Bhagwan Girase (40) was found at Navapur railway station in an unconscious state.

According to police, Gavit, a former Union minister of state and resident of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, left his flat in Worli to go to the Congress office in Dadar area of Mumbai on March 30. He was accompanied by his son Bharat Gavit and their personal assistant Girase.

After a meeting there, they headed towards Kakel Sahib Garge Marg in Dadar for some work. After reaching Kakel Sahib Garge Marg, the others realised Girase was missing. After searching for him, Gavit and his son lodged a missing complaint.

On Monday, the police said, Girase’s cousin Uttam Jadav was returning to Nandurbar from Gujarat when he spotted Girase lying unconscious at Navapur station. One part of the station is in Gujarat’s Uchhal taluka and the other in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district’s Navapur taluka. Jadav noticed Girase was bald and his moustache was removed.

Girase was taken to a private hospital, and then to his house in Navapur. But he could not recall what had happened, police said. Sources said his mobile phone was with him but the SIM card was missing.

Dadar police station police inspector Dibankar Shaite said, “He is not able to say anything about the incident. We have to wait a few days. After Girase’s statements we will decide our course of action.” Bharat Gavit and his father visited Girase at his house.